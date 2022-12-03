Podcast: The 3WHH on the Crisis of Our Time

This really should be a Two Whisky Happy Hour this week as the whisky bar is short one bartender. John Yoo is overseas yet again to Italy for some nefarious purpose, so it’s just me and Lucretia slinging the 180-proof analysis of the Twitter revelations and other news headlines of the end of the week. But the main topic is following up on the mid-week conversation with Glenn Ellmers on “Hard Truths & Radical Possibilities,” which excited considerable discussion in the comment thread on Power Line.

It is tempting here to recur to Stan Evans’s First Law of Insufficient Paranoia, which holds that no matter how bad things look, it is usually the case that when you look more closely, things are even worse than you thought. My corollary is that things are going to get worse before they get worse, and in an amazing switcheroo, Lucretia is actually more optimistic than I am in the analysis of the fundamentals of our crisis. It a fit of foolish impetuosity, I tried to invoke the controversial German thinker Carl Schmitt to illustrate that behind the problems of the administrative state are the defects of the liberal tradition itself, but Lucretia wasn’t buying any of it.

To be continued next week, when we’ll take up John’s completely defective article in National Review about why Texas Governor Abbott is wrong to invoke state power to protect the southern border from federal neglect, which, we note for the moment, has drawn some heavy fire from some of our other friends.

We do end on a happy note, sharing a message from John from the Munich airport Friday morning, where he met by chance a European listener of our podcast—who knew?—and then I offer up some especially obscure exit music mostly to annoy Lucretia and mess with peoples’ heads. Though “See the deadly nightshade grow” seems like a fitting lyric for our grim topic.

