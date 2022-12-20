Posted on December 20, 2022 by Steven Hayward in The Daily Chart

The Daily Chart: College Faculty Political Skew

Thomas Sowell likes to ask, “Next time a university administrator brags about their commitment to ‘diversity,’ ask how many Republicans they have in their sociology department.” It is hardly news that college faculties skew left, but sociologist Lee Jussim (who has attracted his own cancelation mob at Rutgers) brings to our attention just how out of whack the ratio is, department by department, based on the survey work of Mitchell Langbert and Sean Stevens of Brooklyn College:

Share
Tweet
Reddit
Email

Notice: All comments are subject to moderation. Our comments are intended to be a forum for civil discourse bearing on the subject under discussion. Commenters who stray beyond the bounds of civility or employ what we deem gratuitous vulgarity in a comment — including, but not limited to, “s***,” “f***,” “a*******,” or one of their many variants — will be banned without further notice in the sole discretion of the site moderator.

Responses