The Daily Chart: Sweden, After All

New data from the OECD settles an argument that raged from the first days of the COVID hysteria: Sweden’s decision not to lockdown turns out to have been the correct one. The OECD’s calculation of total excess deaths from all causes (since COVID lockdowns increased other causes of death) was the lowest in the developed world, as seen here:

While we’re here, let’s note that a certain person beloved for his supposed infallibility had this issue wrong, too: