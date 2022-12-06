Posted on December 6, 2022 by Steven Hayward in The Daily Chart

The Daily Chart: Take Your Lithium

John pointed out here yesterday the fantasy of battery storage, but here is another look at the problem. The belief that we’re going to make intermittent wind and solar power “work” by having massive amounts of battery storage depends on fantastic assumptions of future battery production. The amount of lithium—the current main ingredient of our best technology at the moment—necessary for these projections is depicted vividly here:

