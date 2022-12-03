The Week in Pictures: Crazy Sweepstakes Edition

This was the crazy-turned-to-eleven week when Alyssa Milano took pity on Sam Bankrupt-Fraud and tried to distract attention from his plight by picking a fight with Elon Musk, but over in the shadows Kanye [Ye] West said, “Hold my German beer: watch THIS!” I certainly hope over the weekend we hear from Bono, or some other leading celebrity, so we’ll know what to think. In the meantime, I hope some aspiring progressive screenwriter in Hollywood is working on a script about the polyamorous marriage that would result in the hyphenated throuple known as “Bankman-Fried-Milano-Thunberg.” Call the movie “Tail from the Crypto.” [I’ll show myself out.]
