Thought for the Day: What Would Coolidge Say?

The left promoted the idea that Calvin Coolidge should be thought of as “Silent Cal” because they hoped you wouldn’t notice that this thoughtful man had a deep understanding and critique of progressivism. And hence with the current scene in which big tech and big government (especially the FBI) are joined together to suppress dissent from the left’s party line, worth recalling this comment of Coolidge:

When we contemplate the enormous power, autocratic and uncontrolled, which would have been created by joining the authority of government with the influence of business, we can better appreciate the wisdom of the fathers in their wise dispensation which made Washington the political center of the country and left New York to develop into its business center. They wrought mightily for freedom.

And progressivism wrought mightily to erase this separation.