Freedom speaks

The Middle East Forum has posted an interview with Enes Kanter Freedom. This is the MEF introduction:

Raised in Turkey, star basketball player Enes Kanter Freedom, recently of the Boston Celtics, began to call out human rights violations by Turkey’s President Recep Tayep Erdoğan in 2013. Not long after, Freedom’s Turkish passport was canceled, his name placed on an Interpol list, and his father imprisoned in Turkey. In 2017, Freedom was the subject of two kidnap attempts by the Turkish government, in Indonesia and Romania. Freedom will recount his life story, his efforts as a prominent public figure to counter oppressive dictatorships, and the price he has paid for taking this stand.

I thought it was worth the time to hear Freedom speak.