Paul Ehrlich and Me

Scott’s post about the discovery that the fossil known as Paul Ehrlich is still alive reminded me that I was on TV with him once more than 15 years ago, when, as you’ll see below, I still had hair, and Peter Robinson looks 22 years old.

At one point I manage to corner Ehrlich into admitting that recent decades have seen some “good news” about population and the environment, but like a recovering alcoholic who wanders by a well-lit tavern, a committed Malthusian like Ehrlich simply can’t help himself, and returns to inevitable doom.

Ehrlich can keep Malthus. I’ll stick with Macauley instead: “On what principle is it that, when we see nothing but improvement behind us, we are to expect nothing but deterioration before us?”