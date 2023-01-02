Posted on January 2, 2023 by Steven Hayward in Environment

Paul Ehrlich and Me

Scott’s post about the discovery that the fossil known as Paul Ehrlich is still alive reminded me that I was on TV with him once more than 15 years ago, when, as you’ll see below, I still had hair, and Peter Robinson looks 22 years old.

At one point I manage to corner Ehrlich into admitting that recent decades have seen some “good news” about population and the environment, but like a recovering alcoholic who wanders by a well-lit tavern, a committed Malthusian like Ehrlich simply can’t help himself, and returns to inevitable doom.

Ehrlich can keep Malthus. I’ll stick with Macauley instead: “On what principle is it that, when we see nothing but improvement behind us, we are to expect nothing but deterioration before us?”

