Podcast: The 3WHH on Tanking Ukraine

Many of The Federalist Papers bear the title, “The Same Subject Continued,” and with a lot of news about the Ukrainian situation coming out this week, we decided to continue last week’s vigorous argument over Ukraine with some of the new facts, such as how much of our own munitions inventory is being drawn down to supply Ukraine (see chart below), the decision to send Abrams tanks, the news that the Ukrainian government is “shocked, shocked” to discover gambling in the casino corruption in its ranks, to a bracing report from our friends at American Greatness that legacy sympathy for Nazism may be more extensive than thought. Also, what’s up with the high-profile life-fire exercises the U.S. and Israel just conducted?

Ukraine takes up most of this episode, but we do take time to ponder the disbarment crusade against John Eastman, the scandal over Fireball Cinnamon Whisky that apparently contains no whisky (or whiskey), though “cinnamon” should have been a clue that something is seriously amiss, and finally, was Steve really abducted by a UFO, or was that just anesthetic haze?

Exit music this week, appropo the Abrams tank news, is “Tank” by The Stranglers, soon to be hummed by Ukrainian tank drivers:

‘Cos I can drive (drive)

My very own tank

Yes I can drive (drive)

My very own tank

Yes I can drive (drive)

My very own tank

