The Daily Chart: Bloat for Blubberers

Administrative bloat on university campuses is a familiar story, but worth keeping a constant spotlight on it until some university trustees or state legislatures (in the case of public universities) decide to wise up and do something about it.

This first chart is more than a decade out of date, and surely the administrative cost numbers are much worse now. Especially when you see things like this Mark Perry chart about the University of Michigan, which is likely a template for most universities. (Notice when the big jump occurs.)