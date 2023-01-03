The Daily Chart: Domestic Migrants Seeking Asylum [Updated]

John noted here recently that Minnesota has joined the ranks of blue states experiencing out-migration, as more and more sensible people seek asylum from bad governance. (Wasn’t Minnesota once touted as “the state that works”?) Let’s linger a bit more on the top ten states with net out- and in-migration. Notice that most of the losers are blue states, and all the growing states are red or red-leaning states. This trend cannot be emphasized often enough. Happy new year!

JOHN adds: These net figures are, naturally, dominated by the most populous states. So I asked my colleague John Phelan to prepare a chart that shows net inmigration and outmigration on a per capita (i.e., per 100,000 of 2021 population) basis. As far as I know, this has not been done before. The chart is interesting; it doesn’t change the picture dramatically, but, for example, South Carolina is number one on this metric. But New York, Illinois, California and Massachusetts still look bad. Click to enlarge: