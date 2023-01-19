Posted on January 19, 2023 by Steven Hayward in The Daily Chart

The Daily Chart: Dumbing Down College

This is a striking series—the IQ of college graduates appears to be steadily dropping. Pay special attention to the two right clusters, which show that the IQ of undergraduate degree earners is barely higher than high school graduates in the 1960s. High school IQ appears to have held steady starting in the 1980s, after two decades of ruining K-12 standards, while steady and continuing college decline may be the result of enrolling too many marginal students who are ill-prepared or ill-suited to college.

