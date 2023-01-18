Posted on January 18, 2023 by Steven Hayward in The Daily Chart

The Daily Chart: Fertility Regulation

We’ve mentioned the “birth dearth” here before, but here’s an interesting take on the effect of land use regulation that tends to drive up housing costs, and therefore slows family formation:

Turns out a close look at car seat regulations for small children have the same effect.

Responses