Posted on January 25, 2023 by Steven Hayward in The Daily Chart

The Daily Chart: Harvard’s Lack of Diversity

It has long been noted that the obsession with “diversity” in our colleges and universities does not extend to diversity of thought or political opinion. The Harvard Crimson surveyed the faculty, and found out that the number of Harvard faculty who identify themselves as “conservative/very conservative” is practically a rounding error (1.46% conservative versus 79.7% liberal). Perhaps faculty responding to an anonymous survey lie about their ideology, but shouldn’t that be an even bigger scandal for a university that champions “openness” and the search for truth?

