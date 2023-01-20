Posted on January 20, 2023 by Steven Hayward in The Daily Chart

The Daily Chart: What Patriarchy?

It is orthodoxy at least within the feminist left, and probably many other segments of the left that run our East German universities, that what ails women is The Patriarchy.TM  But if so, why are men falling so far and fast behind women in every level of higher education today? Seems more likely we have slowly succumbed to The Matriarchy.

