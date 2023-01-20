Thought for the Day: Racism Now, Racism Tomorrow, Racism Forever

M. Stanton Evans, writing way back in 1988:

The Democratic-liberal argument is in effect assuming that, if a malfeasance is committed by a member of a minority group, then it is ipso facto “racist” to say anything about it. By this criterion, only if a crime is perpetrated by a white Anglo-Saxon male can the treatment of the malefactor be a public issue. . . The charge of racism operates in one direction only—in favor of the liberal-left. What it really means is that, if you oppose the policies of the left, then you are a racist, because the policies of the left are axiomatically for the benefit of blacks. If the policies are actually espoused by a black, so much the better. But it is the policies themselves that count. . .

In other words, to oppose big government or the ACLU, or take any other conservative position, is racist on the face of it. Only by supporting the liberal agenda on these topics can one avoid the taint of bigotry.