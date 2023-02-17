Podcast: Our 400th Episode?!?!

Can it really be possible that this is the 400th episode of this ramshackle podcast? With such a milestone, it seemed a good occasion to get the Fantastic Four who work the site every day together at once (never simple to do), and we decided to do a dry run with a special Zoom webinar for our VIP subscribers which we held last Wednesday before I went out on the road again.

Savor this rare occasion as Scott, Joe Malchow and John (resuming his legacy role as the host) gather with me for this gala 400th episode, where we deflated more balloons than Joe Biden with a dart gun (our Joe has an especially ominous theory about what the Chinese were doing that you won’t have heard anywhere else), preview the 2024 presidential field, and also discuss in broad terms some early plans for upgrading the site in the near future.

And that, by the way, is why we hope more of you will consider becoming VIP subscribers—our upgrades to the site are coming with a considerable sticker shock. Stay tuned for more details—and a reader poll—in the next few weeks.

But for now, listen here, or wander over to our hosts at Ricochet.