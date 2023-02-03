Posted on February 3, 2023 by Steven Hayward in The Daily Chart

The Daily Chart: Accident Rates

Cars have gotten much much safer for the last 50 years or longer:

On the other hand, pedestrian fatality rates, after dropping for decades, suddenly reversed course about 15 years ago:

What could have caused this sharp reversal? Here’s one theory:

