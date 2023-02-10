The Daily Chart: Place Your Bets in Jersey

With the Super Bowl hard upon us this weekend, where should you throw down your bet? Looks like New Jersey is where the action is. Interesting that California, our most populous state, doesn’t crack the top five.
