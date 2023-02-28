Thought for the Day: Burnham on the Liberal Hive Mind

The late Joe Sobran along with Tom Bethell jointly came up with a diagnosis of the leftist hive mind, observing that the left behave like bees or ants in a colony, knowing instantly what position to take on any issue without any meetings, deliberation, or directive from a central committee.

It turns out James Burnham was on to this in has classic 1962 book Suicide of the West. There he described the same phenomena as follows: