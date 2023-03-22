Monty Python On Trump

A few days back the cheeky folks at the Babylon Bee posted up a controversial item claiming “Man Disappointed To Learn ‘Quoting Monty Python’ Not A Marketable Skill.” This seems quite wrong. Monty Python quotes are indispensable weapons against wokery, among other things. (Just refresh your memory of the “Loretta” scene from Life of Brian (which, incidentally, YouTube/Google now attach a warning label that the scene may be “inappropriate” for some viewers; wonder which ones they have in mind?).

Proof of the enduring utility of Monty Python is YouTuber StevenVoiceOver adapting Monty Python and the Quest for the Holy Grail for the current drama over whether Trump will be arrested.

This one is pretty funny, too: