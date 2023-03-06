Our State Department at Work

Apparently our State Department must think Greta Thunberg is lonely, because here is a current international grant program our State Department has set in motion to support “girl-centered climate action”:

It is also good to know that our State Department is keeping its eye on diversity and inclusion in Mongolia:

Better hurry with your grant applications: the deadlines are this week.

The country is in the very best of hands. Long past time someone puts in an “American Desk” at the State Department.