Podcast: The 3WHH on Alvin (Bragg) and the Chipmunks

We’re a day late getting to the whisky bar this week on account of complicated travel schedules. Lucretia sits in the host chair as I was still feeling light-headed from too much high-altitude skiing while John is his usual jaunty self, baiting Lucretia with his thoughts in the Boston Globe about how Alvin Bragg and the other chipmunks of the left are blowing it with their attempt to bring down Trump through the dubious vehicle of Stormy Daniels.

That’s just a warmup for a review of this week’s developments in the Harvard affirmative action case and the Stanford Law School DEI meltdown, which are related at their core. The New Yorker, of all unexpected places, launched a high-explosive torpedo at Harvard, while Stanford’s DEI evil empire doubled down on wokery. Steve wonders whether the DEI dean, Tirien Steinbach, and the National Lawyers Guild chapter that ginned up the student protest against Judge Kyle Duncan, are double-agents secretly in the employ of Karl Rove or the Koch brothers or something, given the damage they did to campus wokery through this single incident. (Actually it just shows how thick and impervious is the campus woke bubble.)

And we end with a celebration of what has to be one of Kamala Harris’s top five cringiest word-salads, and a puzzle over the explosion of a . . . chocolate factory, just before Easter. Coincidence?

