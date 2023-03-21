The Daily Chart: Democrats and Anti-Semitism

It’s by now an iron law than leftist campus fads eventually come to define Democratic Party mainstream opinion. As we know, anti-Semitism is sharply on the rise in the U.S., following more than 20 years of campus agitation to legitimize anti-Semitism. Gallup has a shocking new poll out showing that for the first time, Democrats are more positive to Palestinians than to Israel.

The TV version:

Chaser—Jonathan Tobin in the NY Post:

Progressives turned Democrats against Israel

The era of bipartisan support for Israel is over. Anti-Israel activists have worked for decades to undermine support for the Jewish state.

Now, as the latest Gallup tracking poll of attitudes toward the Middle East conflict indicate, Democrats now sympathize more with the Palestinians than with Israel.

Currently, 49% of Democrats favor the Palestinians with only 38% backing Israel. That’s the culmination of a trend decades in the making, as the two parties have largely swapped identities in the last 60 years when it comes to Israel. . .

From now on, it isn’t possible to pretend that both parties are equally committed to Israel’s defense. Thanks to the influence of the ideology to which even President Joe Biden bends his knee, the Democrats have reached a tipping point on Israel from which there may be no road back.