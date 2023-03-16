The Daily Chart: Trust in the CDC [With Comment by John]

With Anthony Fauci still insisting that COVID-19 came from a bat, no wonder the public doesn’t trust our public health establishment. The folks at Health Affairs conducted a survey last year that is behind a paywall, but the chart below shows that, as the summary of the report says, “Although trust in public health agencies was not especially high, few respondents indicated that they had no trust. Lower trust was related primarily to respondents’ beliefs that health recommendations were politically influenced and inconsistent.” You don’t say!

JOHN adds: Here is another data point. Last Fall, we polled Minnesotans on their trust in various institutions, including America’s public health establishment. Only 36% said they had “a great deal” or “quite a bit” of confidence in our public health establishment, while 62% said they had “not much” confidence or “none at all.” This was our comment in the Fall 2022 issue of Thinking Minnesota magazine: