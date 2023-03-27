The Daily Chart: The Bitter Fruit of the Left’s Cultural Assault

If you want to see the full fruits of the left’s long-term cultural attack on America, look no further than today’s Wall Street Journal/NORC poll, which records some of the largest declines in traditional American values and traits over the last generation. The WSJ lede: “Patriotism, religious faith, having children and other priorities that helped define the national character for generations are receding in importance to Americans, a new Wall Street Journal-NORC poll finds.”

Here’s the most startling graphic:

If there are some silver linings to the findings of this poll, it is in the partisan split that shows up on certain measures. Democrats are less inclined to reproduce themselves, which is very welcome news, and Republicans are still way more patriotic than Dems (which you hardly need a survey to know).

Republicans really don’t buy into the left’s human nature denialism. Score one for Horace.