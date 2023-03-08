Thought for the Day: The ‘Evil Empire’ 40 Years On

Today is the 40th anniversary of Ronald Reagan’s famous “Evil Empire” speech that so outraged the Soviet Union and New York Times editorial writers and other “intellectuals” who took their cues from the Soviet Union. One reason Reagan was able to use that language was that, as a primarily domestic policy speech, the administration’s foreign policy establishment didn’t review it ahead of time and block that language, as they had with previous foreign policy speeches where Reagan’s speechwriters had hoped to use the line.

While the Soviet Evil Empire is gone, many of the other core messages of that speech are just as relevant today as they were then. Such as: