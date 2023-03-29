Thought for the Day: The Problem with Satire

“The trouble about writing satire is that the real world always anticipates you, and what were meant for exaggeration turn out to be nothing of the sort.”

The Babylon Bee, this week:

When satire becomes reality: Nearly 100 Babylon Bee joke stories have come true

The Babylon Bee has had nearly 100 joke headlines turn into prophecies after the stories eventually came true, the CEO of America’s largest right-leaning satire website told Fox News.

“The problem isn’t that our satire is too close to reality,” Seth Dillon told Fox News. “It’s that reality is too close to satire, so our jokes keep coming true.”