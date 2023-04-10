Feel Good Story of the Day

As previously mentioned, the campus left (but I repeat myself) is having daily conniptions over Gov. Ron DeSantis deciding to do something about left wing public colleges and universities, and today a faculty member of New College in Sarasota decided to immolate himself on Twitter while suggesting if he were more “patriotic” he’d immolate the college too. And then he calls someone else “fascist.”

I’m sure your first reaction is “don’t let the door hit you on the way out,” or that if a student tweeted a call to burn down a college, they might get expelled. But we should resist that sentiment, and call Prof. Hillegass “stunning and brave,” and encourage other faculty at New College and other public colleges in Florida to follow his example and resign.

[Hillegass has been trying to walk back that comment all day, but for a professor of “applied data science,” he seems unaware that the internet is forever.]