Podcast: No Leaking at the 3WHH

Lucretia hosts the bar this week, as John and I extol the virtues of Japanese whisky while trolling the left for its latest futile attempt to take down Justice Clarence Thomas. Lucretia celebrates a brew pub in Arizona that stood up to the braying mob that resents real beer drinkers who like the Federalist Society, which deserves to go with a lighter highland malt. And in our “This Week in Democrats” segment, which pairs well with a dusty, peaty whisky, we wonder why the left is suddenly trying to push out Dianne Feinstein, and the problem this creates for Gov. Winsome Newsom, among other amusements and free entertainment Democrats provided this week.

John then walks us through the puzzles of the fast-moving case involving the revocation (stayed for the moment) of the aboritificent drug mifepristone, which turns quickly to a too-brief discussion of natural law and abortion, and why, to borrow once again Stan Evans’s great line now more applicable than ever, it is a good thing Republicans are pro-life, since they spend so much time in the fetal position, unable to offer even the simplest public argument for their stance on the issue. (To be continued. . .)

Finally, Lucretia and I wonder why the leak of classified documents showing that the situation in Ukraine is very different from what we’ve been told (some people might call the party line a “lie,” but that’s just some people) isn’t seen as the equivalent of the Pentagon Papers and Vietnam. Instead, we’re being treated to a spectacle of government secrets unveiled by the cast of High School Musical: Gamer Sequel.

