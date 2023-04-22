Podcast: The 3WHH on The Devil and Miss Lucretia??

In what may be the most wide-ranging episode of the Three Whisky Happy Hour yet, the troika ranges from the implications of the Fox News settlement with Dominion for the defective NY Times v. Sullivan doctrine (and the old article that prompted my story of being threatened once with a libel suit is here), to an extended discussion of the natural law arguments on abortion—the topic aborted last week for lack of time—and lastly to a look at notable political movies with the unlikely offering from Lucretia that an underrated moral-political movie worthy of note is . . . The Devil in Miss Jones??!!

Needless to say John and I didn’t see that coming, and didn’t know quite what to say. And this doesn’t include our new segment, “Lucretia’s Featured Rant of the Week,” which debuted with a much deserved blast at the Department of Justice.

I got my revenge at the very end, with exit music drawn from my favorite recent political movie (discussed here and here) that John and Lucretia have embargoed from further mention on the 3WHH.

