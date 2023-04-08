Podcast: The 3WHH on the Peak Crazy Week

You know how people who think they can top something crazy like to say, “Hold my beer”? Well, this week Budweiser decided to try to top Alvin Bragg’s bogus indictment of Donald Trump by rebranding their “light” beer such that no one want to hold it even for Alvin Bragg. What explains this dumbest marketing move since the New Coke? And does the Biden Administration have a political death wish by deciding to use Title IX as a trans-cudgel? (“Trans-cudgel” is one of the 159 genders isn’t it?) Yes, this week was that crazy, and we haven’t even got to the elections in Chicago and Wisconsin yet.

John Yoo hosts this week’s episode, which is good since Steve is under the weather with yet another bug of some kind, necessitating at least three whiskies, while Lucretia adds to her “Moron of the Week” designation with yet another new feature (which will rotate amongst the three of us every week) on . . . political philosophy! Don’t groan—it’s going to be fun. Especially since Steve demonstrates in this episode how it is possible to sneak up on John unawares with a reference to . . . the verboten Clean Air Act!

