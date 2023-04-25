Podcast: The 3WHH, Almost Live at Commenter-Con II

This week we took the 3WHH on the road for a special mid-week, ad-free episode, as Lucretia and Steve recorded before a live audience at Commenter-Con II in Phoenix. Commenter-Con II is the inspiration of ‘Ammo Grrrll” (known in real life as Susan Vass), with Power Line readers from 27 states turning up. It also coincides roughly with the 40th anniversary of Lucretia and Steve’s very first argument, which, Steve now admits, Lucretia was right about after all.

After we kick around the stunning news about Tucker Carlson’s startling exit from Fox News, and a few other background questions about favorite books, reasons for the never-ending whisky divide, and related, we turn to audience questions, in particular our nominees for who we’d like to lock up if we had genuine prosecutorial powers.

(John Yoo wasn’t able to join us as he had to be in the classroom for the last week of his classes at Berkeley Law, but sent along a note: “I wish I were there, but on the advice of counsel, I’ve been warned against showing up anywhere where people calling themselves ‘Ammo Grrrll’ and ‘Lucretia’ are in attendance. Steve Hayward, not so much.”

So listen almost live here, or from our off-Broadway hosts at Ricochet.

P.S. ‘Ammo Grrrll’ treated us to an after-dinner stand up set. Let’s just say she should unretire as a performing comedienne.