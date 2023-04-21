Some Small Signs of Sanity?

Sensible people keep wondering how long the leftist madness can continue. Things never turn around at an instant, but happen more slowly. Suddenly, in the last 72 hours or so, there are signs of sanity perhaps re-establishing a foothold.

• Advertising Age reports late Friday that Anheuser-Busch has “placed on leave” Alissa Heinerscheid, the millennial marketing exec who thought it was a great idea to partner Bud Light with Dylan Mulvaney:

Alissa Heinerscheid, who has led the brand since June, takes leave of absence and is replaced by Budweiser global marketing VP Todd Allen. . . According to a statement from City Distributors, a Topeka, Kans.-based Anheuser-Busich distributor, the custom can decision “circumvented the proper approval channels.”

Perhaps Heinerscheid can commune with the other “on leave” person of note just now, Stanford’s DEI commissar Tirian Steinbach.

• Over in England, where as we noted this week the climate fanatics are now disrupting snooker tournaments, some hooligans are finally being sent to prison: