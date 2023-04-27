The Daily Chart: Towering Infernos of Bank Assets?

That building now is for sale, with bids due soon. They are expected to come in at about $60 million, commercial real-estate brokers say. That’s an 80% decline in value in just four years.

It is temping to say that this is another sign of San Francisco’s terminal rot, but it may be a more widespread problem on account of this:

COVID has probably changed our office space needs for a long time. How will this affect the balance sheets of banks that have a lot of office tower loans on their books? Stay tuned. . .

Meanwhile, San Francisco’s current “poop map” doesn’t help the “please come back to work downtown” cause very much: