The Daily Chart: Who Pays Taxes?

How do you tell when President Biden is lying? Easy: his lips move. Here he is on tax day making a preposterous (and of course unsourced) claim:
In fact the top 5% of income tax payers generate 60% of the government’s income tax revenue, and the top 1% have an average tax rate of 26.8%. That is almost 10% higher than a teacher or firefighter.
Another look at the same thing:
But it is useless to cite facts and figures to the left, because this is their ideal tax system:
Notice: All comments are subject to moderation. Our comments are intended to be a forum for civil discourse bearing on the subject under discussion. Commenters who stray beyond the bounds of civility or employ what we deem gratuitous vulgarity in a comment — including, but not limited to, “s***,” “f***,” “a*******,” or one of their many variants — will be banned without further notice in the sole discretion of the site moderator.