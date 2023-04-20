The Daily Chart: Who Pays Taxes?

How do you tell when President Biden is lying? Easy: his lips move. Here he is on tax day making a preposterous (and of course unsourced) claim:

In fact the top 5% of income tax payers generate 60% of the government’s income tax revenue, and the top 1% have an average tax rate of 26.8%. That is almost 10% higher than a teacher or firefighter.

Another look at the same thing:

But it is useless to cite facts and figures to the left, because this is their ideal tax system: