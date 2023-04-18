The Daily Chart: Whither Ukraine?

Will the release of classified documents that paint a very different and more pessimistic picture of where the Russia-Ukraine war stands make a difference to American public opinion? It seems to me that the contents of the documents (assuming they are all fully legit) ought to be as disturbing to the government narrative as were the Pentagon Papers in 1970.

The poll results below are a month old, so keep this as a baseline for new survey results, but even this data show Americans revising their judgment that Ukraine was winning from just a few months ago.

And you can see a majority is leery of any deployment of American forces. The leaked documents show however that we’ve had special forces in theater for months now.