Time for EV Class Actions?

Electric vehicles are the South Sea Bubble of the 21st century. They are essentially obsolete, having lost out to the internal combustion engine 100 years ago. Yes, you can make a good car with a battery, like a Tesla. But the cost will always be too high, the environmental consequences are horrific, the drain on natural resources is unconscionable, and charging requirements will always render the vehicle impractical.

This is why EVs need hype to go along with subsidies and mandates.

The London Times reports:

Electric car makers are advertising exaggerated vehicle ranges because the official testing regime does not accurately reflect real-world use, a large-scale study has found. Independent testing of more than 70 electric vehicles shows that their actual range is nearly 20 per cent less on average than the figures put in manufacturers’ websites. That means an electric car claiming that it can go 240 miles is likely to achieve less than 200 miles before running out of power.

I think it’s worse than that if it is cold out.

The testing, by the consumer group Which?, also found that the average electric car battery needs 15 per cent more power than advertised to become fully charged, meaning vehicles will cost more to run than expected.

I think there is good reason to think that most, or all, electric vehicles manufactured today are being sold on the basis of misrepresentations amounting to consumer fraud. Why shouldn’t this be the basis for class action lawsuits?

Everyone knows there are two systems of justice in the United States, one system for favored people, industries, and organizations, and another system for disfavored people, industries, and organizations. Electric vehicles are the pets of both the federal and many state governments. Still, the plaintiffs’ class action bar goes where the money is. Class actions, filed in courts not dominated by the Left and ultimately decided by juries, could be one way to bring the incipient EV disaster to a screeching halt.