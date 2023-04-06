Victor Davis Hanson: We’re in a Revolution

Victor Davis Hanson joined Fox News’ Tucker Carlson on Tuesday night to react to New York County District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s indictment of former President Donald Trump. Hanson characterized it as “the worst example of third-world election tampering” and said, “We are in the middle of a revolution that we don’t even know we’re in.”

We’re seeing war clouds gather abroad, and I think the United States’ economy, politically, foreign policy, is at a nadir, and we’ve lost now all credibility that we’ve stored up over 233 [years]. We have no more moral credibility to lecture people about the democratic process. They have an agenda – the left – that does not appeal to 51% of the people, so they attack the process and they attack the candidate. What we’re seeing is not the end of it. Tonight was the very beginning. This is going to go on to three prosecutors for a year and a half, with the intent of getting just enough empathy for Donald Trump that he will be nominated and then see him gag-ordered, [inaudible] and maybe even seeing him incarcerated to nullify his viability in the general election. It’s the worst example of third-world election tampering. They don’t have a message, so whether it’s symbolically tearing up the State of the Union or denying the Speaker or the Minority Leader in the House appointments or trying to threaten the filibuster to be ended or the electoral college or pack the court, it’s all processed because they don’t have a message and they’re desperate. They’re revolutionaries. We’re in the middle of a revolution that we don’t even know we’re in. I think Donald Trump said as much as he could but I imagine in the next week we’ll see a gag order leveled against him and then the other prosecutors will be encouraged and … this cycle will go on for a year and a half.

I agree with Hanson.

The fundamental transformation of America promised to us by then-candidate Barack Obama just days ahead of the 2008 presidential election has come to pass.

President Obama and then-Attorney General Eric Holder intentionally set out to fill the Civil Rights Division of the Department of Justice with as many liberals as possible. They worked toward this goal deliberately and methodically.

Hans von Spakovsky, a senior legal fellow at the Heritage Foundation, chronicled their actions in a special investigation series written in 2011 called “Every Single One.” He concluded that the DOJ’s Civil Rights Division “was engaging in politicized hiring in the career civil service ranks” and that “it had been unprecedented in scope.”

At the time of Holder’s resignation in September 2014, von Spakovsky wrote:

Holder was responsible for spearheading an unprecedented politicization of the Justice Department. In clear violation of civil service rules, Mr. Holder filled the career ranks of the Justice Department with political allies, cronies and Democratic Party donors. He treated Congress with contempt and did everything he could to evade its oversight responsibilities by misleading, misinforming and ignoring members of Congress and its committees. [He] corrupted the law enforcement duties of the Justice Department to carry out the political objectives of President Obama. The many cases in which judges have accused DOJ prosecutors of engaging in prosecutorial abuse during Holder’s tenure shows, unfortunately, the extent to which this modus operandi has seeped into the lower levels of the Department. How long it will take to repair the damage that Eric Holder has done to the management and operation of the Justice Department? There is no way to know.

The politicization that began in the DOJ in 2009 has now spread its venomous tentacles into all aspects of our government. Even the military, perhaps the most highly revered U.S. institution of all, has been infiltrated by leftists.

The result is that we are living in a country we barely recognize. In addition to the persecution of Trump, mainstream institutions, from media outlets to hospitals, want the public to believe that men can get pregnant and that children should be allowed to make life-altering decisions about their gender. These same institutions tell us that climate change and white supremacy are the deadliest threats we face. Our southern border sits wide open and our military struggles to meet basic recruitment quotas. Equity has replaced meritocracy. In everything from sports to children’s entertainment, wokeism has taken over.

The most frightening aspect of this transformation is the relative speed and ease with which it has occurred.

I will leave you with the following tweet posted by Nayib Bukele, the current president of El Salvador, last year. (Disclaimer: Although I agree with this particular tweet, I do not wish to be held responsible for every one of Bukele’s past actions or utterances.)

The most powerful country in the world is falling so fast, that it makes you rethink what are the real reasons. Something so big and powerful can’t be destroyed so quickly, unless the enemy comes from within. https://t.co/EAHz5nt7ec — Nayib Bukele (@nayibbukele) March 20, 2022

