“Loretta” Cancels Monty Python

It goes without saying that you could never screen Blazing Saddles on a college campus, because the woke could never pick up the satire on racism at its heart. In fact as Mel Brooks repeatedly says, he couldn’t make the movie today. The wokerati embedded in Hollywood would kill the project.

Ditto for Monty Python’s Life of Brian, which is partly a satire of political extremism. (“What have the Romans ever done for us!?” “Brought peace?” “Shut up!”)

Especially the famous “Loretta” scene, which I have posted before, but will use any excuse to post again:

Well guess what? There is a stage musical version of Life of Brian in development, largely because of the success of “Spamalot,” the stage musical version of Monty Python and the Holy Grail. And guess which scene the producers have said must be cut out? Of course you don’t need to guess at all: