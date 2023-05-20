Podcast: The 3WHH, Decoding RFK Jr with KJT

With me back in the host chair this week, the Three Whisky Happy Hour actually breaks some real news with special guest Kelly Janes Torrance, the op-ed editor of the indispensible New York Post. This week Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who is attracting surprising interest from many conservatives, visited the Post for a grilling from the Post‘s editorial board, and Kelly Jane opened up her reporter’s notebook to share previously unreported statements RFK Jr offered at their 90-minute meeting. You won’t want to miss her scoops shared exclusively with the 3WHH podcast.

John Yoo was late joining us—apparently he got stuck in an extra long McDonald’s drive-through line right before show time—but did manage to break down the Durham report, review his own NY Post column on the relentless attack on the Supreme Court, and he also gets in on the sequels with Kelly Jane, who has a lot of thoughts on the Ukraine situation from her experiences as an official election observer in recent years (and with a return visit to Ukraine coming next month).

Since KJT is Canadian, we decided to honor her guest turn with exit music from the Barenaked Ladies, “New Kid on the Block,” since we’re definitely going to have her back on 3WHH. As mentioned early in this episode, she may not be a neat whisky drinker, but she has an epic cocktail game.

We’ve got a short pre-roll excerpt from John on the Ricochet podcast yesterday that we think is appropriate to share with our listeners, though I think Rob Long was not amused!

So listen here, or over at our hosts at Ricochet, or wherever you source your podcast entertainment.