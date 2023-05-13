Podcast: The 3WHH on Wot Corruption?

Lucretia hosts this week’s episode, and as Hamilton predicted about how executive power would promote sobriety, the awesome responsibility of the host chair led Lucretia to praise Kevin McCarthy for the second week in a row (making Mitch McConnell feel optimistic about his chances), and she even has nice things to say about me!

After the smelling salts were passed round to John and me (and fresh glasses of whisky poured), we get down to business, breaking down the rising anti-Semitism in the Democratic Party; Lucretia’s first-hand report from the border in the immediate aftermath of the end of Title 42 and where the immigration disaster will go next (and once again, the responsible Lucretia surprises with her sympathy for genuine asylum seekers); the travesty of the criminal indictment of Marine veteran Daniel Penny for his justified act of self-defense on the New York subway (just think of it as the left’s attempt to run George Floyd 2.0); what to make of Trump’s humiliation of CNN; what to make of the week’s revelations of the Biden Family Crime Syndicate; and what to make of the Supreme Court interposing itself—by a rare 9 – 0 vote—between federal corruption probes of the states.

Because we’re waiting on a serious corruption probe into the Bidens, and to go with our thoughts on how the country is repeating the worst of the 1970s, exit music this week is an old 70s-era Ambrosia tune, “Time Waits for No One.”

Why am I searching and when will I know?

Are the years that I’ve waited with nothing to show?

I’m ready to listen I’m ready to win

But I can’t wait much longer before we begin Time waits for no one

Time waits for no one

No one, no one

