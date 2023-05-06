Podcast: The 3WHH with a Triple-Shot of News

With all three bartenders back together and John Yoo in the host chair, the gang wonders why it is that Robert F. Kennedy Jr is so far making the most sense in the 2024 presidential race, how it is that Kevin McCarthy has (stop the presses!) actually impressed Lucretia, and why the obviously political attacks on Justice Clarence Thomas expose the left at their power-grasping worst.

But then we get back to school, with John expressing his usual faux-puzzlement about the New York Times‘s genuine puzzlement of why conservatives “still” like Aristotle. Too bad there isn’t an Aristotle for Dummies title we can send the Times, but we do manage to sort out John.

Finally, we round out this episode with some important McDonald’s news, setting up a supersize mockery of the high octane decadence of the ruling class as seen by the scheduing of the Met Gala and the White House Correspondents Dinner within 48 hours of each other last week. It must be exhausting for our rulers to keep up this kind of social schedule, not to mention the expense of the wardrobe. Tune in for Piers Morgan’s fantastic headline about the scene, and grab a can of Raid.

So listen here, or at Ricochet, or wherever you source your free-range podcasts.