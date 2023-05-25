Podcast: The Woke War in Hollywood, with Christian Toto

The hiatus in Hollywood brought on by the current writers strike seemed a good occasion to check in with Christian Toto with a classic format one-on-one conversation. Christian, a previous guest on our podcast, is proprietor of the indispensable HollywoodInToto website, as well as a podcast, and a terrific recent book, Virtue Bombs: How Hollywood Got Woke and Lost Its Soul.

Our conversation ranges widely from the problems of streaming services, whether AI might displace some screenwriters, the leftward lurch that has nearly killed off late night talk shows, why Top Gun: Maverick was snubbed at the Oscars, and above all whether a backlash against wokery in Hollywood is approaching critical mass. There are some signs that it may be. Stay tuned, but listen here and bookmark Christian’s site and podcast.

As usual, listen here, or through our hosts at Ricochet.