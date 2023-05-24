The Daily Chart: Bud Lighter

Most consumer boycotts don’t get much traction, but the consumer revolt against Bud Light has traction because Trannheuser-Busch managed to anger both sides of the issue. And consumers have clearly swung their light beer purchases to Bud’s competitors:

Meanwhile, Fox News is reporting that Target has gone to DefCon1 in fears a decision to market trans-friendly clothing may pitch them into a “Bud Light situation.”

Some southern Target stores were forced by the corporation to move LGBTQ Pride merchandise away from the front of their locations after customer “outrage” to avoid a “Bud Light situation.” Many Target locations across the country feature massive June Pride month displays on an annual basis, with items this year ranging from “tuck friendly” bathing suits for transgender people to mugs that say “gender fluid.” But the retail juggernaut has been criticized by some conservatives for the displays, with children’s items particularly irking many customers. A Target insider said there were “emergency” calls on Friday and that some managers and district senior directors were told to tamp down the Pride sections immediately.

Gavin Newsom is unhappy about this:

Now, as for the LA Dodgers. . .