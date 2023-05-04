The Daily Chart: Not Even a Borderline Case

White House spokespronoun Karine Jean-Pierre-Paul-Sartre persists in saying illegal border crossings are down 90 percent. Here’s her exact quote yesterday: “When it comes to illegal migration, you have seen it come down by more than 90%.” You have to wonder how brazen the Biden White House has to lie before mainstream media reporters would be offended at having even their room-temperature intelligence insulted. Here’s the data:
By the way, the White House press office called a “lid”—meaning no further news about or from President Biden, at 2:30 eastern time today. He’s already checked out.
