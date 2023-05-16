The Daily Chart: Socialist Illiteracy in Action, The Sequel

Yesterday we noted here how easily Phil Magness embarrassed the socialist die-hards (someone might almost think of them as “bitter-clingers”—heh), and one of them decided to double-down on dumb, as follows:
To which Phil sensibly responds:
Really, you’d think lefties would get tired of having their rear ends handed to them.
Chaser—Phil’s co-authored paper on how the left revived the nearly-forgotten Karl Marx 100 years ago is finally in print in the Journal of Political Economy: “The Mainstreaming of Marx: Measuring the Effect of the Russian Revolution on Karl Marx’s Influence.” It’s a great paper.
