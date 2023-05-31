Posted on May 31, 2023 by Steven Hayward in The Daily Chart

The Daily Chart: The China Problem in Two Graphics

One of the big stories right now is the attempt to “decouple” from China, and also reduce vulnerability to Taiwan in the event of a ChiComm takeover or war that will affect our microchip supply. But it will not be easy, quick, or cheap. Here’s how we got into this situation, from Bruce Mehlman’s useful monthly compendium (and if you’d like to receive his monthly chartbooks, email him at [email protected]):

