Posted on May 12, 2023 by Steven Hayward in The Daily Chart

The Daily Chart: The (Falling) Wages of Bidenomics

This is the chart that ought to terrify Democrats, as the question “are you better off than you were four years ago?” will be the killer question for the 2024 election. Notice the contrast between the Trump years and the Biden years.

Share
Tweet
Reddit
Email

Notice: All comments are subject to moderation. Our comments are intended to be a forum for civil discourse bearing on the subject under discussion. Commenters who stray beyond the bounds of civility or employ what we deem gratuitous vulgarity in a comment — including, but not limited to, “s***,” “f***,” “a*******,” or one of their many variants — will be banned without further notice in the sole discretion of the site moderator.

Responses