Try this at home

The Minnesota Twins just finished a three-game series with the San Diego Padres this afternoon. They won the series 2-1 and Carlos Correa — a/k/a the $200 million man — contributed in his own way. Though he is batting .191 at the moment, he is prone to self-admiration when he thinks he has connected for a home run.

It happened last night. Late out of the batter’s box when he hit the ball off the center field wall, he barely made it to second and ended up getting thrown out in a close play at the plate. I thought he might have turned his double into a triple and scored easily if he hadn’t taken the time to admire the arc of the ball off his bat before it hit the wall. Having grown up admiring Twins of the likes of Harmon Killebrew, Tony Oliva, and Rod Carew (and later Joe Mauer and Justin Morneau, for that matter), I don’t understand the public self-admiration or the stupid lack of hustle.